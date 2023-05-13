Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sera Prognostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SERA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth $381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

Shares of SERA stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $107.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.27. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Sera Prognostics Profile

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 16,487.31% and a negative return on equity of 39.26%. Analysts predict that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

