Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRMY. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,653,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $882,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 222,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 98,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $128.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.73 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 49.67% and a net margin of 40.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

