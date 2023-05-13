Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $140,000 in FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of FingerMotion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNGR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FingerMotion in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in FingerMotion by 769.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 56,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FingerMotion by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. 10.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FingerMotion Stock Performance

Shares of FNGR stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. FingerMotion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $90.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of -1.01.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

