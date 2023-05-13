25,510 Shares in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in BARK in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BARK in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BARK by 782.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BARK by 1,191.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 22,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in BARK in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim Mcginty purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,052.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Zahir Ibrahim bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim Mcginty bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,726 shares in the company, valued at $207,052.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 174,700 shares of company stock worth $267,021. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on BARK from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE BARK opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $188.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. BARK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.77.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. BARK had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BARK, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

