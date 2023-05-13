Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,936 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of PGX opened at $11.03 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

