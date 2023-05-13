Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,039.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Get Rating)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

