Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 13th, 2023

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTGGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $106.00. The stock had previously closed at $78.11, but opened at $89.69. Entegris shares last traded at $93.56, with a volume of 1,005,830 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.30.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.