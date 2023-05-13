Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 417,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 274,544 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 193,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 24,839 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 17,796 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $1,564,000.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.