Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,159,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 310,974.6% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 183,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 183,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 596.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 160,632 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,569,000.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IYZ stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $275.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

