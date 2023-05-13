Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 10,715 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,715 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBA. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PBA opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.493 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

