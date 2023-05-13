Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 33,502 Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RANI. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,845,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 317,849 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 79,256 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares in the last quarter. 6.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RANI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RANI stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 20.96 and a quick ratio of 20.96. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $198.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.33.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Rani Therapeutics news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 12,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $58,581.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,802,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,583,290.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 92,465 shares of company stock valued at $499,340. 50.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

