Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $6.70 Million Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,698,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Autoliv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,505.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $146,662.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,637.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,445 shares of company stock valued at $231,505. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autoliv Stock Down 0.9 %

ALV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $87.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.00.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Autoliv Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.