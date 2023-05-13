Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.51 Million Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,768 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.15% of Alkermes worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $56,494,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,792,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 868,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 828,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,756,000 after purchasing an additional 827,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 38,938.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 591,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $31.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.61. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALKS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

