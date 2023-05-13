Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AAP stock opened at $122.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.05 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.