Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 75,437 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 865.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,437 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 82.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 254,850 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 120.8% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $68.02. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $56.04 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Further Reading

