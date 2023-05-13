Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,254 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $729,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $142.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.15.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.