Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,865 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 742,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after acquiring an additional 65,144 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 392,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,207,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,542,000 after acquiring an additional 31,472 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KIM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kimco Realty Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $18.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 383.35%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

