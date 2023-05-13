Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,622 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Macy’s worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in M. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 137.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,484 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 126.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Macy’s by 25.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Macy’s by 501.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,033,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.58.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Macy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.