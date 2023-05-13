Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 5,241 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 150,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,654,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $225.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $238.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

