Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 9,925 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,925 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $410.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $445.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.27.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

