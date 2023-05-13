Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 124,833 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 600,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,833 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ProPetro were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter worth $351,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 114.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 16.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after buying an additional 713,904 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after buying an additional 83,813 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $348.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.19 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

