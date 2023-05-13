Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $372.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $572.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.