JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $391.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.39 and its 200-day moving average is $134.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

