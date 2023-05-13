Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,900 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Royal Gold worth $17,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,811,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 735,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,048,000 after acquiring an additional 191,036 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,705.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $136.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.27. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.63.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

