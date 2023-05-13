Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ventas were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 153,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,560,000 after buying an additional 19,259 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.42, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $58.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. Ventas’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

