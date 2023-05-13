Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,543 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 139,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,898 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MidWestOne Financial Group

In related news, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,182.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $95,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,035.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,346 shares of company stock valued at $308,859 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

MOFG stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $35.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOFG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

