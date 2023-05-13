iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,312,000 after buying an additional 966,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after buying an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,562,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,254,000 after buying an additional 244,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,379,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS opened at $103.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

