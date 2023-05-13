Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.24 Million Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,460 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.19% of Avista worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Avista by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Avista Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Avista stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.37 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Stories

