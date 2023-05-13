Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of Polaris worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Polaris by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $104.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.45. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

PII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

