Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 50,045 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,045 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after buying an additional 1,280,868 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,752,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,337,000 after buying an additional 266,875 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,062,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 659,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,816,000 after buying an additional 88,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $120.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.40 and its 200 day moving average is $127.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

