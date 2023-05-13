Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,033 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of PBF Energy worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,260,000 after purchasing an additional 716,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,162,000 after purchasing an additional 411,975 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,030,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 16.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 236,604 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

See Also

