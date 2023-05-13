Bank of America Cuts Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $86.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Block from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.71.

NYSE:SQ opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.60 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.25. Block has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Block will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $32,362,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $2,378,443.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $32,362,959.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,130 shares of company stock worth $21,650,400 over the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Block by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Block during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Block during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

