Barrington Research Cuts H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target to $42.00

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.