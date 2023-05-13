Barclays Raises Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $30.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SQSP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Squarespace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Squarespace Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SQSP opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.32. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $33.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $228.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Squarespace will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,466,518.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 691,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,869,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $768,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 745,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,126,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,466,518.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 691,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,869,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,035 over the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.