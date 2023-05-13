Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $201,250.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,537,249 shares in the company, valued at $60,674,854.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Ralph Bartel sold 39,056 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $297,997.28.

On Thursday, May 4th, Ralph Bartel sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $114,150.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Ralph Bartel sold 51,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $409,940.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Ralph Bartel sold 68,736 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $461,218.56.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $131,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $56,811.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Ralph Bartel sold 20,983 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $131,563.41.

Travelzoo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.65. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 380.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

