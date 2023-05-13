Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Director Sells $199,728.00 in Stock

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 9,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $199,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,996.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of VREX opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.93. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $23.78.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging

Separately, StockNews.com raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 82,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.