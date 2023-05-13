Insider Selling: Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Director Sells $207,688.32 in Stock

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bumble Stock Down 4.5 %

BMBL stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $241.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.03 million. Research analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BMBL. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 43.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,106,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,104 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 1,955.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 283,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 269,238 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $664,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

