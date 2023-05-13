Insider Selling: Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Director Sells $207,688.32 in Stock

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bumble Stock Down 4.5 %
BMBL stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.81.
Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $241.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.03 million. Research analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 43.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,106,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,104 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 1,955.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 283,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 269,238 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $664,000.
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
