Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Raymond James

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nuvei in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nuvei from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvei currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

NVEI opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 115.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $53.18.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). Nuvei had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter valued at $370,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth about $45,701,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 99.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 53.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

