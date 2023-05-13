Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 105.13% from the stock’s current price.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $180.73 million, a PE ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.34. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $6.78.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.98 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Noodles & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 107,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,591.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,245,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 214,272 shares of company stock worth $995,228. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 71.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 1,254.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

