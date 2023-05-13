Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Allied Motion Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Allied Motion Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Allied Motion Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

AMOT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Allied Motion Technologies Price Performance

AMOT stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $44.88.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.17 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.73%.

Allied Motion Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1,253.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 245,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1,762.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1,329.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 82,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 76,742 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 163,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 55,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.

Further Reading

