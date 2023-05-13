Generation Bio Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Generation Bio in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair analyst M. Minter anticipates that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Generation Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.06) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Generation Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02.

Generation Bio Trading Down 1.1 %

GBIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Generation Bio stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Generation Bio has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Generation Bio by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 98,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 476.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 58,772 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.