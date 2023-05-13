Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $88.70 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after buying an additional 5,152,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,046,000 after acquiring an additional 85,020 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,023,000 after acquiring an additional 437,656 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,589,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,009,000 after purchasing an additional 69,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

