Precigen, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Precigen in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.
Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.
