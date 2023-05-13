Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.77) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of XENE opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $43.57.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,727,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,020 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,681,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,603,000 after acquiring an additional 177,777 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,480,000 after purchasing an additional 820,723 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,287,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,574,000 after acquiring an additional 467,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,124,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,749,000 after buying an additional 210,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.