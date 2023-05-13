Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Under Armour Stock Down 0.8 %

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Williams Trading raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

UAA stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Under Armour by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Under Armour by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Under Armour by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.



