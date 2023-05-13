B. Riley Comments on Service Properties Trust’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Service Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 452.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

