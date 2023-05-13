Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) – Cormark dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.07). Canaccord Genuity Group had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of C$382.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$391.30 million.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

CF stock opened at C$9.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.77. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$11.80. The firm has a market cap of C$936.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Canaccord Genuity Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is currently -62.96%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

