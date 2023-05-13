Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for SLM Co. Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SLM in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for SLM’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SLM’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS.
SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.98 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.
SLM Stock Up 0.1 %
SLM opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. SLM has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $20.17.
SLM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. SLM’s payout ratio is 25.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 26.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after purchasing an additional 45,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.
About SLM
SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.
