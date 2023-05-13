Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Children’s Place, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Children’s Place in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Get Children's Place alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLCE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Children’s Place stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $327.01 million, a P/E ratio of -62.81 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by $0.31. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Children’s Place by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 76,723 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.