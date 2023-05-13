Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Under Armour, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Under Armour Trading Down 0.8 %

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Williams Trading upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

NYSE UAA opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,312.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

